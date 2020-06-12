Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Ivory Coast launches new voter registration exercise

By Africanews

Ivory Coast

Ivory Coast has begun an exercise to enlist new voters for its presidential and legislative elections in October.

On June 10, the Independent Electoral Commission launched the nationwide program to register new voters and also allow for the expunging of those who no longer deserve to be listed.

“I invite all those who have recently become of age to come and enlist. This is very important. These people, when they have reached legal age at 18 years old, the law allows them to participate in electing the nation’s governors. This is their opportunity to get their name on the electoral register, so that they can choose the candidate they want on election day”, Ibrahim Coulibaly-Kuibiert, Chairman of the Independent Electoral Commission said.

This is their opportunity to get their name on the electoral register, so that they can choose the candidate they want on election day.

Although the Independent Electoral Commission does not set any targets, it estimates that some 5 million eligible Ivorian citizens are not on the list, which currently represents 6.6 million voters.

AFP

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..