EU gives DRC €19.5m to support coronavirus combat

The Democratic Republic of Congo, DRC, is set to benefit from European Union funding in its efforts to combat COVID-19 pandemic.

The European Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarcic; announced a 19.5 million euros humanitarian aid to help the country combat the spread of the coronavirus.

The announcement comes as the central Africa country is grappling to control the spread of the novel coronavirus. DRC is currently the second most impacted in the region behind Cameroon.

“In the Democratic Republic of Congo, the European Commission’s support for the fight against coronavirus amounts to €19.5 million. This funding will support information and awareness-raising activities and access to health care, including for the most deprived populations,” the commissioner announced.

“The EU also provides regular logistical support to the humanitarian community in DRC, via its humanitarian air service. These flights are often the only way to reach people in need in remote areas,” the envoy said in a tweet on Tuesday June 9.

Countries like the DRC would struggle to cope if the outbreak intensifies and Brussels has set aside 3.25 billion euros ($3.67 billion) in grants and 1.4 billion euros in loans to help countries through the crisis.

Confirmed cases = 4,259

Number of deaths = 90

Recoveries = 539

Active cases = 3,630

Stats valid as of June 10, 2020 at 7:00 GMT, John Hopkins Uni data_