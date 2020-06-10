Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

EU gives DRC €19.5m to support coronavirus combat

By Africanews

Democratic Republic Of Congo

The Democratic Republic of Congo, DRC, is set to benefit from European Union funding in its efforts to combat COVID-19 pandemic.

The European Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarcic; announced a 19.5 million euros humanitarian aid to help the country combat the spread of the coronavirus.

The announcement comes as the central Africa country is grappling to control the spread of the novel coronavirus. DRC is currently the second most impacted in the region behind Cameroon.

“In the Democratic Republic of Congo, the European Commission’s support for the fight against coronavirus amounts to €19.5 million. This funding will support information and awareness-raising activities and access to health care, including for the most deprived populations,” the commissioner announced.

“The EU also provides regular logistical support to the humanitarian community in DRC, via its humanitarian air service. These flights are often the only way to reach people in need in remote areas,” the envoy said in a tweet on Tuesday June 9.

Countries like the DRC would struggle to cope if the outbreak intensifies and Brussels has set aside 3.25 billion euros ($3.67 billion) in grants and 1.4 billion euros in loans to help countries through the crisis.

  • Confirmed cases = 4,259
  • Number of deaths = 90
  • Recoveries = 539
  • Active cases = 3,630

Stats valid as of June 10, 2020 at 7:00 GMT, John Hopkins Uni data_

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..