Burundians react to death of president Nkurunziza

Sadness, gratitude and respect were some of the emotions that greeted news of the death of President Pierre Nkurunziza in Burundi.

Burundians, most of who, learned about their president’s death via national radio and television on Tuesday regretted his political record but described him as a great person. A figure many Burundians have become to be deeply attached to.

“We are all surprised, we don’t believe it, I don’t understand, I can’t believe it. What I will remember about him is that he was brave, he knew how to control everything, no matter how serious the situation was,” an anonymous resident said.

“This news saddens me, he made sure women gave birth for free, our children benefitted from his free school policy, we are deeply touched,” another beneficiary of his presidency said.

Nkurunziza, died on Monday at the age of 55 following a “cardiac arrest”. He was about to leave power after 15 years in office marked by a deep political crisis.