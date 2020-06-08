South Sudan's Machar, wife recover from COVID-19

South Sudan’s Vice President Riek Machar and his wife, Defense Minister Angelina Teny, have resumed their official duties on Monday after recovering from COVID-19, an official statement said.

Machar and Angelina went into self-isolation in Juba three weeks ago after both tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

“The First Vice President, H.E. Dr. Riek Machar Teny-Dhurgon, and the Minister of Defense and Veterans Affairs, H.E. Madam Angelina Teny, have both been discharged today (Saturday) after fully recovered from the Coronavirus (COVID-19),” a statement from Machar’s office said on Saturday.

The statement further said the two government officials have been discharged after the second coronavirus confirmation tests conducted on them returned negative.

“The two leaders are therefore expected to resume their daily active public office on Monday, 8 June, 2020,” the statement reads in part.

South Sudan has registered 1,317 cases of coronavirus.

Agencies