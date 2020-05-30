Coronavirus in Africa: 135,375 cases; 3,923 deaths; 56,401 recoveries

There are now more than over 130,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the continent, with a number of African countries imposing a range of prevention and containment measures against the spread of the pandemic.

According to the latest data by the John Hopkins University and Africa Center for Disease Control on COVID-19 in Africa, the breakdown remains fluid as countries confirm cases as and when. As of May 13, every African country had recorded an infection, the last being Lesotho.

We shall keep updating this list largely sourced from the John Hopkins University tallies, Africa CDC and from official government data.

Major African stats: May 30 at 7:00 GMT :

Confirmed cases = 135,375

Number of deaths = 3,923

Recoveries = 56,401

Active cases = 75,051

Countries in alphabetical order

Algeria – 9,134

Angola – 81

Benin – 224

Botswana – 35

Burkina Faso – 847

Burundi – 42

Cameroon – 5,436

Cape Verde – 405

Central African Republic – 874

Chad – 759

Comoros – 87

Congo-Brazzaville – 571

DR Congo – 2,833

Djibouti – 2,914

Egypt – 22,082

Equatorial Guinea – 1,306

Eritrea – 39

Eswatini – 279

Ethiopia – 968

Gabon – 2,613

(The) Gambia – 25

Ghana – 7,616

Guinea – 3,656

Guinea-Bissau – 1,256

Ivory Coast – 2,750

Kenya – 1,745

Lesotho – 2

Liberia – 273

Libya – 118

Madagascar – 698

Malawi – 273

Mali – 1,226

Mauritania – 423

Mauritius – 335

Morocco – 7,714

Mozambique – 234

Namibia – 23

Niger – 955

Nigeria- 9,302

Rwanda – 325

Sao Tome and Principe – 463

Senegal – 3,429

Seychelles – 11

Sierra Leone – 829

Somalia – 1,828

South Africa – 29,240

South Sudan – 994

Sudan – 4,521

Tanzania – 509

Togo – 428

Tunisia – 1,071

Uganda – 329

Zambia – 1,057

Zimbabwe – 149

