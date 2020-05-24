Too early to reopen schools in South Africa - teachers' unions

The South African government is facing criticism over its plans to reopen schools.

Learning centers are to be opened when the country eases its lockdown from level four to level three of a five-level system at the end of May.

The country’s major teachers’ unions describes the plan as an “irrational and arbitrary” one-size-fits-all approach, according to local media.

The National Association of Parents in School Governance has expressed concerns that reopening schools will put the lives of pupils, teachers and their families in danger of infection.

They accuse the education minister of not considering geographic, economic and historical differences.

The association has filed a court application to oppose the lockdown regulations.

South Africa has over 20,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases after over 540,000 tests.