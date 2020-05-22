Welcome to Africanews

Spanish La Liga set for resumption of matches

By Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

As the world tries to resume from the COVID-19 break, the German football league, Bundesliga, was the first to get back to training. And now? the Spanish league, La liga! Among the teams that have resumed training is Real Madrid. We take a look at its new resolve

The Morning Call

The Morning Call

The Morning Call

