Food, anti-virus supplies for South Africa's vulnerable

The South African government continues to support vulnerable populations with food assistance as the continent’s most impacted nation continues to ease lockdown measures.

On Wednesday, large crowds lined up Laudium Township, near Pretoria, for food as the financial impact of the coronavirus continues to wreak havoc.

Families received food parcels and maize meal, as well as products to protect themselves from the virus such as masks, soap and disinfectant.

Government restrictions imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19 have led to shortage of day jobs. An unmanageable situation for the country’s poorest people, who live from day to day.

South Africa as of May 22 recorded over 18,000 cases and more than 300 deaths. The country has also run over half a million tests, one of the highest across the world.