Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Burundi's main opposition rejects early results, EC urges calm

By Africanews

Burundi

Burundi’s main opposition leader has rejected early polls, which shows that the ruling party is heading for victory.

Describing the results as a ‘‘fantasy’‘, Agathon Rwasa, leader of the National Council for Liberty party said results of the election ‘‘do not reflect reality’‘.

Rwasa claimed that tallies done at polling stations on Wednesday clearly showed that his party was in the lead over the ruling CNDD-FDD party’s leader, Evariste Ndayishimiye.

Both the ruling party and the opposition have alleged fraud in Wednesday’s election, which was generally calm with little attention given to the coronavirus pandemic.

Burundi’s national election commission said Thursday that it would take several days to collect and tally all votes at official counting centres.

The commission called for calm, while warning against reading into early and incomplete results.

AFP

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..