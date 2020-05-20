Free soap for virus fight in Angola capital Luanda

About one thousand pieces of soap are produced per day in an artisanal process. These bars are solely for distribution to vulnerable families in Luanda, the Angolan capital.

It forms part of the fight against the COVID-19, the pandemic that requires that a key safety protocol is regular handwashing with soap under running water.

The project started in Luanda after Fernanda Renée gathered volunteers to make 70,000 bars of soap. “In this pandemic phase, we left our commercial production to devote ourselves to the voluntary production of soap and to distribute it free of charge to families who have difficulty obtaining it,” she said.

Around 40,000 bars have already been delivered encouraging one of the effective measures of preventing coronavirus, periodic hand-washing.

Renee started producing soap 4 years ago under his “start up” which aims to fight poverty through recycling.