Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Bridging the gender gap in the energy sector [Morning Call]

By Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

According to a 2017 report by the World Petroleum Council, women represent just 22% of employees in the industry worldwide. Elizabeth Rogo, President, Africa Energy Chamber AEC for East Africa tells us why this is the case.

She also shares some insights on how this could change

up next

Most read

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

Most read

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..