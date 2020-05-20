Algerian volunteers feeding medics engaged in virus fight

A group of volunteers in Algeria have decided to join the medical frontline – literally. In a solidarity move with health workers, they prepare meals to be distributed to various hospital staff and their family.

According to Raissi, the chef and owner of the restaurant at the heart of the effort, it is a purely charitable mission in a hard time for the country.

“This initiative is ten years old, and I’ve been involved in this work for five years. Here, the daily work starts at seven in the morning. First I start working and preparing by myself, then the volunteers and assistants join me.

“This project is based on the principles of charity, because donations are provided by philanthropists and we prepare the food,” he added.

Madahin Rashid is a university student and volunteer: “Here we have volunteers who are students, chefs or other professions. We consider that we are doing volunteer work, but we have big groups cooking as well.”

Part of the initiative is to deliver food to those in need during the Islam holy month of Ramadan. They have now extended to delivering to the nurses, doctors and care assistants currently dealing with the 7200 confirmed coronavirus cases.