Coronavirus in Africa: 84,521 cases; 2,759 deaths; 32,322 recoveries

There are now more than over 80,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the continent, with a number of African countries imposing a range of prevention and containment measures against the spread of the pandemic.

According to the latest data by the John Hopkins University and Africa Center for Disease Control on COVID-19 in Africa, the breakdown remains fluid as countries confirm cases as and when. As of May 13, every African country had recorded an infection, the last being Lesotho.

We shall keep updating this list largely sourced from the John Hopkins University tallies, Africa CDC and from official government data.

Major African stats: May 18 at 6:00 GMT :

Confirmed cases = 84,521

Number of deaths = 2,759

Recoveries = 32,515

Active cases = 49,322

Countries in alphabetical order

Algeria – 7,019

Angola – 48

Benin – 339

Botswana – 25

Burkina Faso – 796

Burundi – 23

Cameroon – 3,105

Cape Verde – 328

Central African Republic – 327

Chad – 503

Comoros – 11

Congo-Brazzaville – 391

DR Congo – 1,455

Djibouti – 1,401

Egypt – 12,229

Equatorial Guinea – 594

Eritrea – 39

Eswatini – 203

Ethiopia – 317

Gabon – 1,320

(The) Gambia – 23

Ghana – 5,735

Guinea – 2,658

Guinea-Bissau – 990

Ivory Coast – 2,109

Kenya – 887

Lesotho – 1

Liberia – 226

Libya – 65

Madagascar – 304

Malawi – 70

Mali – 860

Mauritania – 62

Mauritius – 332

Morocco – 6,870

Mozambique – 137

Namibia – 16

Niger – 904

Nigeria- 5,959

Rwanda – 292

Sao Tome and Principe – 235

Senegal – 2,480

Seychelles – 11

Sierra Leone – 505

Somalia – 1,421

South Africa – 15,515

South Sudan – 290

Sudan – 2,289

Tanzania – 509

Togo – 301

Tunisia – 1,037

Uganda – 227

Zambia – 753

Zimbabwe – 44

