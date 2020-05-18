Coronavirus in Africa: 84,521 cases; 2,759 deaths; 32,322 recoveries

Africa
There are now more than over 80,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the continent, with a number of African countries imposing a range of prevention and containment measures against the spread of the pandemic.
According to the latest data by the John Hopkins University and Africa Center for Disease Control on COVID-19 in Africa, the breakdown remains fluid as countries confirm cases as and when. As of May 13, every African country had recorded an infection, the last being Lesotho.
We shall keep updating this list largely sourced from the John Hopkins University tallies, Africa CDC and from official government data.
Major African stats: May 18 at 6:00 GMT:
- Confirmed cases = 84,521
- Number of deaths = 2,759
- Recoveries = 32,515
- Active cases = 49,322
Countries in alphabetical order
- Algeria – 7,019
- Angola – 48
- Benin – 339
- Botswana – 25
- Burkina Faso – 796
- Burundi – 23
- Cameroon – 3,105
- Cape Verde – 328
- Central African Republic – 327
- Chad – 503
- Comoros – 11
- Congo-Brazzaville – 391
- DR Congo – 1,455
- Djibouti – 1,401
- Egypt – 12,229
- Equatorial Guinea – 594
- Eritrea – 39
- Eswatini – 203
- Ethiopia – 317
- Gabon – 1,320
- (The) Gambia – 23
- Ghana – 5,735
- Guinea – 2,658
- Guinea-Bissau – 990
- Ivory Coast – 2,109
- Kenya – 887
- Lesotho – 1
- Liberia – 226
- Libya – 65
- Madagascar – 304
- Malawi – 70
- Mali – 860
- Mauritania – 62
- Mauritius – 332
- Morocco – 6,870
- Mozambique – 137
- Namibia – 16
- Niger – 904
- Nigeria- 5,959
- Rwanda – 292
- Sao Tome and Principe – 235
- Senegal – 2,480
- Seychelles – 11
- Sierra Leone – 505
- Somalia – 1,421
- South Africa – 15,515
- South Sudan – 290
- Sudan – 2,289
- Tanzania – 509
- Togo – 301
- Tunisia – 1,037
- Uganda – 227
- Zambia – 753
- Zimbabwe – 44
Go to video
Prayers, citrus mixture: Tanzania prez talks virus treatment in church
Go to video
Malawi: Dire costs for campaign amid virus - experts
01:00
Madagascar records its first coronavirus death
01:21
Kenya shuts Somalia and Tanzania borders to stem virus outbreak
Go to video
Mosques reopen across West Africa despite virus spread