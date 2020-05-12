Welcome to Africanews

Vital Kamerhé trial to test DRC judicial system [Morning Call]

By Amelia Nakitimbo

with RUTH LAGO

The Morning Call

The trial of Vital Kamerhé opened on Monday, May 11, 2020 in Kinshasa. The ally and Chief of Staff of DRC President, Felix Tshisekedi is charged with embezzlement of public funds. He is expected to return to court on May 25.

This corruption trial is an unprecedented step in the judicial history of the country which has embarked on a major fight against corruption.

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

The Morning Call

