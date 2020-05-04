Mauritius coronavirus: no new case in 8 days amid lockdown extension

Mauritius recorded no new COVID-19 cases for the past eight days, according to statistics provided by the National Communication Committee on Monday 4 May.

Currently there are 3 active cases out of 332 positive cases registered including 10 deaths. The sanitary curfew put in place on March 20, and which should have ended today, has been extended until June 1, Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth announced last Friday.

“The population will need a little more patience, to avoid the risk of a second wave of the Covid-19 epidemic,” Jugnauth said.

However as from May 15 there will be a gradual resumption of certain activities, which will be added to essential sectors such as banks and supermarkets which are still operating despite the containment.

Even though religious, political and union gatherings will still be banned; bakeries, barbers, butchers and fishmongers will be able to open again on May 15. Markets, bars and shopping centers will remain closed until June 1, while schools will resume on August 1.

Beaches are also prohibited on the Indian Ocean island, a tourist hot spot, while a maximum of 10 people can attend weddings and funerals.

Leader of the opposition and member of the Labour Party, Arvin Boolell, expected the Prime Minister to present a full roadmap. His main concern remains public transport where he wonders about the protocols to follow.

Former Prime Minister and MMM leader Paul Bérenger also drew attention to the economic weight of the extension. He said the government’s decision to extend the health curfew until June 1 was unwise.

“It is a very heavy price to pay for the economy and the freedom of the citizens,” Paul Bérenger said.

Yasine Mohabuth, Africanews correspondent