South Africans did not mark a national freedom day celebration on Monday.

Rather, people were tested for signs of COVID-19 in the densely populated Alexandra township under lockdown. April 27, was a day to commemorate the first post-apartheid elections in 1994.

‘‘The community of Alexandra are very vulnerable because they stay on top to each other or very close to each other, they make use of public transport and they don’t have the facilities to wash their hands regularly”, Dr. Jana Weenank said.

I hope this is the first and the last year not celebrating Freedom Day.

Residents feel testing for the coronavirus was crucial at this time. But they hope to celebrate in the future.

“Freedom Day is very important for us. The coronavirus is just disturbing us. I hope this is the first and the last year not celebrating Freedom Day”, Alexandra resident,Derek Seoka said.

Nozipho Shezi “thinks it is best to get tested because we are staying a lot of people in one house, and I have a kid so I have to check my health to help other and to help myself. Health comes first”, she said.

Cuba dispatched 217 medical professionals to South Africa Monday to help the country treat COVID-19 patients. The country has registered over 4,500 infections with 87 fatalities as of Monday April 27th.

AFP