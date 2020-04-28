COVID-19 pandemic 'far from over'- WHO

The COVID-19 pandemic is far from over, the World Health Organization says. At a press conference in Geneva, Switzerland Monday, Director General, Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus had this to tell all nations.

“We continue to urge countries to find, isolate, test and treat all cases and trace every contact to ensure these declining trends continue. But the pandemic is far from over.WHO continues to be concerned about the increasing trends in Africa, Eastern Europe, Latin America and some Asian countries”, he said.

The WHO chief also called for worldwide solidarity to tackle spread of the coronavirus.

We continue to urge countries to find, isolate, test and treat all cases and trace every contact...

‘‘If we are not united, the virus will exploit the cracks between us and continue to create havoc. Lives will be lost and even every single life is very precious. We can only defeat this virus through unity at the national level and through solidarity, genuine solidarity at the global level”, Dr. Ghebreyesus added.

Over 3 million coronavirus cases have been reported by governments in most parts of the world, according to Johns Hopkins University.

It is thought that the actual number of infections could be higher as many people have not been tested. And studies suggest that people can be infected without feeling sick.

AP