Impact of COVID-19 on anti-malaria fight [Morning Call]

Saturday, April 25 is World Malaria Day, an international observance commemorated every year and that recognizes global efforts to control malaria. This year though, the coronavirus pandemic is overshadowing the commemoration. And now the World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned that the number of deaths caused by malaria in sub-Saharan Africa could double as efforts to tackle the disease face disruptions.

As of Thursday, April 23, Africa had registered more than 26,000 cases of COVID-19. Some 7,000 people have so far recovered, while almost 1,250 have died. At a media briefing, WHO Regional Director for Africa Matshidiso Moeti urged all countries to ensure that essential malaria prevention work continues during the coronavirus pandemic. But how feasible is this going by all the restrictions in place?

For more on this we are being joined by Olivia Ngou from the Civil Society for Malaria Elimination based in Cameroon. Olivia, a warm welcome to you