Coronavirus in Africa: 27,385 cases; 1,297 deaths; 8,172 recoveries

There are now more than over 27,600 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the continent, with a number of African countries imposing a range of prevention and containment measures against the spread of the pandemic.

According to the latest data by the John Hopkins University and Africa Center for Disease Control on COVID-19 in Africa, the breakdown remains fluid as countries confirm cases as and when. The whole of Africa has rising cases with only two countries holding out as of April 23.

We shall keep updating this list largely sourced from the John Hopkins University tallies, Africa CDC and from official government data. The classifications are based on where the countries are located especially in the case of countries that belong to two different blocs, like Tanzania in East Africa, despite belonging to EAC and SADC.

Major African stats: April 24 at 7:00 GMT :

Confirmed cases = 27,385

Number of deaths = 1,297

Recoveries = 8,172

Infected countries = 52

Virus-free countries = 2 (Lesotho, Comoros)

Countries in alphabetical order

Algeria – 3,007

Angola – 25

Benin – 54

Botswana – 22

Burkina Faso – 616

Burundi – 11

Cameroon – 1,334

Cape Verde – 82

Central African Republic – 16

Chad – 33

Comoros – 0

Congo-Brazzaville – 186

DR Congo – 394

Djibouti – 986

Egypt – 3,891

Equatorial Guinea – 84

Eritrea – 39

Eswatini – 31

Ethiopia – 116

Gabon – 167

(The) Gambia – 10

Ghana – 1,154

Guinea – 862

Guinea-Bissau – 50

Ivory Coast – 1,004

Kenya – 330

Lesotho – 0

Liberia – 101

Libya – 60

Madagascar – 121

Malawi – 33

Mali – 309

Mauritania – 7

Mauritius – 331

Morocco – 3,568

Mozambique – 46

Namibia – 16

Niger – 671

Nigeria- 981

Rwanda – 154

Sao Tome and Principe – 4

Senegal – 479

Seychelles – 11

Sierra Leone – 64

Somalia – 328

South Africa – 3,953

South Sudan – 5

Sudan – 174

Tanzania – 284

Togo – 88

Tunisia – 918

Uganda – 74

Zambia – 76

Zimbabwe – 29

