Coronavirus across Africa: cases near 20,000; deaths pass 1,000 mark

There are now more than over 19,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the continent, with a number of African countries imposing a range of prevention and containment measures against the spread of the pandemic.

According to the latest data by the John Hopkins University and Africa Center for Disease Control on COVID-19 in Africa, the breakdown remains fluid as countries confirm cases as and when. The whole of Africa has rising cases with only two countries holding out as of April 18.

We shall keep updating this list largely sourced from the John Hopkins University tallies, Africa CDC and from official government data. The classifications are based on where the countries are located especially in the case of countries that belong to two different blocs, like Tanzania in East Africa, despite belonging to EAC and SADC.

Major African stats as of April 18 as of 5:00 GMT :

Confirmed cases = 19,827

Number of deaths = 1,020

Recoveries = 4,619

Infected countries = 52

Virus-free countries = 2 (Lesotho, Comoros)

Countries in alphabetical order

Algeria – 2,418

Angola – 19

Benin – 35

Botswana – 15

Burkina Faso – 557

Burundi – 5

Cameroon – 1,017

Cape Verde – 56

Central African Republic – 12

Chad – 27

Comoros – 0

Congo-Brazzaville – 143

DR Congo – 287

Djibouti – 732

Egypt – 2,844

Equatorial Guinea – 79

Eritrea – 35

Eswatini – 17

Ethiopia – 96

Gabon – 108

(The) Gambia – 9

Ghana – 641

Guinea – 477

Guinea-Bissau – 43

Ivory Coast – 688

Kenya – 246

Lesotho – 0

Liberia – 76

Libya – 49

Madagascar – 117

Malawi – 17

Mali – 171

Mauritania – 7

Mauritius – 324

Morocco – 2,564

Mozambique – 34

Namibia – 16

Niger – 627

Nigeria- 493

Rwanda – 143

Sao Tome and Principe – 4

Senegal – 342

Seychelles – 11

Sierra Leone – 26

Somalia – 116

South Africa – 2,783

South Sudan – 4

Sudan – 66

Tanzania – 147

Togo – 83

Tunisia – 864

Uganda – 55

Zambia – 52

Zimbabwe – 24

