COVID-19: Gabon begins lockdown

Deserted streets with no traffic, Libreville, the Gabonese capital, looks like a ghost town. The country begun its lockdown on Monday. It is a decision by the government to curb spread of the new coronavirus. Security officials are working hard to enforce the measure.

“Since midnight, we’ve seen a big change, we’re already in total lockdown. They’ve closed all towns. Those who stay in AKanda, those who stay in Libreville, Owendo and that’s it”, said Libreville resident, Chris Mondjou.

For 15 days, visits to relatives and friends have been suspended, as are birthdays and religious celebrations.

Residents are only allowed to leave their homes for essentials like going to the hospital or pharmacy, or for food supplies.

“It is well here, on the other hand this morning, there was a queue and it wasn’t possible for me to go home, but now it’s fine”, Marie Obam, a Libreville resident said.

As of Tuesday April 14, Gabon has recorded 57 cases of Covid-19, One recovery and a fatality.

