Online Easter mass services held in Nigeria

This might be the norm for faithful in most parts of the world at least during this lockdown.

Catholics in Nigeria attended Easter mass Sunday via a live telecast from the Holy Cathedral in Lagos due to the stay at home order.

“Celebrating it (Easter) without the people is something strange. However, we have been constrained to celebrate it this way because of the reality facing the entire world. No one wanted an Easter celebration of this sort, but we have to accept it”, said Rev Fr. Marcellinus Teko, Administrator, Holy Cross Cathedral, Lagos.

God is always God and we must continue to look up to Him even in the face of challenges.

The Reverend Father who manages the cathedral encouraged believers to look up to God during this difficult times.

“We must never allow our challenges to determine how active our faith will be, because in good times and in bad times God is always God and we must continue to look up to Him even in the face of challenges, even in the face of pandemics”, he added.

Mark Benson and his family marked Easter Sunday behind closed doors, watching Mass on their TV set.

“If it was the other times people will gather cooking, preparing things. But as it is now we have to keep indoors and make things happen so that we have to keep ourselves safe so that we do not contract the virus”, Benson said.

Health officials in Africa’s most populous nation have registered 310 COVID-19 cases with 10 fatalities.

AP