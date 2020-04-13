Coronavirus in 52 African countries: 14,400+ cases, 788 deaths, 2,823 recoveries

There are now more than over 14,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the continent, with a number of African countries imposing a range of prevention and containment measures against the spread of the pandemic.

According to the latest data by the John Hopkins University and Africa Center for Disease Control on COVID-19 in Africa, the breakdown remains fluid as countries confirm cases as and when. The whole of Africa has rising cases with only two countries holding out as of April 13.

We shall keep updating this list which will be put in sub-continental blocs: East, West, Central, southern and North Africa. All statistics are sourced from Africa CDC updates, from the John Hopkins University and from official government data.

The classifications are based on where the countries are located especially in the case of countries that belong to two different blocs, like Tanzania in East Africa, despite belonging to EAC and SADC.

Major African stats as of April 13 as of 5 am GMT :

Confirmed cases = 14,497

Number of deaths = 788

Recoveries = 2,823

Infected countries = 52

Virus-free countries = 2 (Lesotho, Comoros)

Countries in alphabetical order

Algeria – 1,914

Angola – 19

Benin – 35

Botswana – 13

Burkina Faso – 497

Burundi – 5

Cameroon – 820

Cape Verde – 8

Central African Republic – 8

Chad – 19

Comoros – 0

Congo-Brazzaville – 70

DR Congo – 234

Djibouti – 214

Egypt – 2,065

Equatorial Guinea – 21

Eritrea – 34

Eswatini – 14

Ethiopia – 71

Gabon – 49

(The) Gambia – 9

Ghana – 566

Guinea – 250

Guinea-Bissau – 38

Ivory Coast – 574

Kenya – 197

Lesotho – 0

Liberia – 50

Libya – 25

Madagascar – 106

Malawi – 13

Mali – 105

Mauritania – 7

Mauritius – 324

Morocco – 1,661

Mozambique – 21

Namibia – 16

Niger – 529

Nigeria- 323

Rwanda – 126

Sao Tome and Principe – 4

Senegal – 280

Seychelles – 11

Sierra Leone – 10

Somalia – 25

South Africa – 2,173

South Sudan – 4

Sudan – 19

Tanzania – 32

Togo – 76

Tunisia – 707

Uganda – 54

Zambia – 43

Zimbabwe – 14

