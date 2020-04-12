Coronavirus in 52 African countries, 13,600+ cases, 742 deaths, 2,358 recoveries

There are now more than over 13,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the continent, with a number of African countries imposing a range of prevention and containment measures against the spread of the pandemic.

According to the latest data by the John Hopkins University and Africa Center for Disease Control on COVID-19 in Africa, the breakdown remains fluid as countries confirm cases as and when. The whole of Africa has rising cases with only two countries holding out as of April 12.

We shall keep updating this list which will be put in sub-continental blocs: East, West, Central, southern and North Africa. All statistics are sourced from Africa CDC updates, from the John Hopkins University and from official government data.

The classifications are based on where the countries are located especially in the case of countries that belong to two different blocs, like Tanzania in East Africa, despite belonging to EAC and SADC.

Major African stats as of April 12 as of 6 am GMT :

Confirmed cases = 13,636

Number of deaths = 742

Recoveries = 2,358

Infected countries = 52

Virus-free countries = 2 (Lesotho, Comoros)

Countries in alphabetical order

Algeria – 1,825

Angola – 19

Benin – 35

Botswana – 13

Burkina Faso – 484

Burundi – 5

Cameroon – 820

Cape Verde – 8

Central African Republic – 8

Chad – 11

Comoros – 0

Congo-Brazzaville – 60

DR Congo – 223

Djibouti – 187

Egypt – 1,939

Equatorial Guinea – 18

Eritrea – 34

Eswatini – 12

Ethiopia – 69

Gabon – 46

(The) Gambia – 9

Ghana – 408

Guinea – 250

Guinea-Bissau – 38

Ivory Coast – 533

Kenya – 191

Lesotho – 0

Liberia – 48

Libya – 25

Madagascar – 102

Malawi – 12

Mali – 87

Mauritania – 7

Mauritius – 319

Morocco – 1,545

Mozambique – 20

Namibia – 16

Niger – 491

Nigeria- 318

Rwanda – 120

Sao Tome and Principe – 4

Senegal – 278

Seychelles – 11

Sierra Leone – 10

Somalia – 21

South Africa – 2,028

South Sudan – 4

Sudan – 19

Tanzania – 32

Togo – 76

Tunisia – 685

Uganda – 53

Zambia – 40

Zimbabwe – 14

