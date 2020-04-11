Coronavirus in 52 African countries: 12,960+ cases, 695 deaths, 2,147 recoveries

There are now more than over 12,900 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the continent, with a number of African countries imposing a range of prevention and containment measures against the spread of the pandemic.

According to the latest data by the John Hopkins University and Africa Center for Disease Control on COVID-19 in Africa, the breakdown remains fluid as countries confirm cases as and when. The whole of Africa has rising cases with only two countries holding out as of April 11.

We shall keep updating this list which will be put in sub-continental blocs: East, West, Central, southern and North Africa. All statistics are sourced from Africa CDC updates, from the John Hopkins University and from official government data.

The classifications are based on where the countries are located especially in the case of countries that belong to two different blocs, like Tanzania in East Africa, despite belonging to EAC and SADC.

Major stats as at April 11

Confirmed cases = 12,966

Number of deaths = 695

Recoveries = 2,147

Infected countries = 52

Virus-free countries = 2 (Lesotho, Comoros)

Countries in alphabetical order

Algeria – 1,761

Angola – 19

Benin – 35

Botswana – 13

Burkina Faso – 448

Burundi – 3

Cameroon – 820

Cape Verde – 7

Central African Republic – 8

Chad – 11

Comoros – 0

Congo-Brazzaville – 60

DR Congo – 223

Djibouti – 150

Egypt – 1,794

Equatorial Guinea – 18

Eritrea – 34

Eswatini – 12

Ethiopia – 65

Gabon – 44

(The) Gambia – 4

Ghana – 378

Guinea – 212

Guinea-Bissau – 36

Ivory Coast – 480

Kenya – 189

Lesotho – 0

Liberia – 37

Libya – 24

Madagascar – 93

Malawi – 9

Mali – 87

Mauritania – 7

Mauritius – 318

Morocco – 1,448

Mozambique – 20

Namibia – 16

Niger – 438

Nigeria- 305

Rwanda – 118

Sao Tome and Principe – 4

Senegal – 265

Seychelles – 11

Sierra Leone – 8

Somalia – 21

South Africa – 2,003

South Sudan – 4

Sudan – 17

Tanzania – 32

Togo – 76

Tunisia – 671

Uganda – 53

Zambia – 40

Zimbabwe – 13

