Coronavirus: 2 uninfected, stats of most impacted nations, cases near 13,000

Africa
There are two African countries that have not recorded a case of coronavirus as of April 11. 52 countries have officially recorded cases. The death toll is past nearing 700 whiles recoveries are also past 2,000. Cases have also passed the 12,000 mark.
The only region with virus-free countries being southern Africa where Comoros and Lesotho have yet to confirm cases. Sao Tome and Principe in Central Africa officially recorded cases on April 6. Becoming the 52nd African country and the final in Central Africa.
Major stats as at April 11
- Confirmed cases = 12,966
- Number of deaths = 695
- Recoveries = 2,147
- Infected countries = 52
- Virus-free countries = 2 (Lesotho, Comoros)
Most impacted nations per region (as of April 11):
The basic records are referenced from the African Union’s Africa Center for Disease Control, Africa CDC and the John Hopkins hospital LIVE portal, we also prioritize tallies from trusted national sources.
- Southern Africa = South Africa; 2,003 cases, 24 deaths, 410 recoveries
- East Africa = Mauritius; 318 cases, 9 deaths, 23 recoveries
- West Africa = Burkina Faso; 448 cases, 26 deaths, 149 recoveries
- Central Africa = Cameroon; 820 cases, 12 deaths, 98 recoveries
- North Africa = Egypt; 1,794 cases, 135 deaths, 384 recoveries
As of April 10, Egypt retakes spot as North Africa’s most impacted
As of April 2; Algeria toppled Egypt to become the most impacted North African country
- South Sudan confirmed index case on April 5, becoming 51st country to record an infection_*
- Sao Tome and Principe confirmed index cases on April 6, becoming 52nd country to record an infection_*
The classifications are based on where the countries are located especially in the case of countries that belong to two different blocs.
Experts are currently advocation mass testing as cases of local transmission grow in a number of countries. Most countries are enforcing lockdowns, curfews to combat spread and improve containment of confirmed cases.
The virus-free duo are:
1. Lesotho
2. Comoros
