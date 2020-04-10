Welcome to Africanews

African countries with 100+ coronavirus cases: Regional breakdown

By Abdur Rahman Alfa Shaban

Africa

The numbers of confirmed cases across the continue continues to grow with each passing day. The World Health Organization Africa regional head warns that a spike is expected in the coming weeks.

Whiles the figures remain very low in a number of countries, quite a sizeable number has passed the 100 mark with only a handful in the 1000+ bracket – South Africa, Algeria, Egypt and Morocco.

South Africa the most impacted country has been praised by some analysts for their dedication to mass and intensive testing which an African Union Center for Disease Control, CDC, official has asked that all countries need to scale up if the magnitude of infection is to be ascertained.

This article looks at a regional breakdown of countries that have passed the 100 mark and above. The basic records are referenced from the African Union’s Africa Center for Disease Control, Africa CDC and the John Hopkins hospital LIVE portal, we also prioritize tallies from trusted national sources.

North Africa

  • Algeria – 1,666
  • Egypt – 1,699
  • Morocco – 1,374
  • Tunisia – 643

West Africa

  • Burkina Faso – 443
  • Ghana – 378
  • Guinea – 194
  • Ivory Coast – 444
  • Niger – 410
  • Nigeria- 288
  • Senegal – 250

Central Africa

  • Cameroon – 803
  • DR Congo – 215

East Africa

  • Djibouti – 140
  • Kenya – 184
  • Mauritius – 314
  • Rwanda – 113

Southern Africa

  • South Africa – 2,003

Virus-free = Comoros, Lesotho

SUGGESTED READING: rolling coverage of the coronavirus outbreak in Africa II

Major stats as at April 10

  • Confirmed cases = 12,559
  • Number of deaths = 651
  • Recoveries = 1,986
  • Infected countries = 52
  • Virus-free countries = 2 (Lesotho, Comoros)

Most impacted nations per region (as of April 10):

  • Southern Africa = South Africa; 2,003 cases, 24 deaths, 410 recoveries
  • East Africa = Mauritius; 314 cases, 7 deaths, 23 recoveries
  • West Africa = Burkina Faso; 443 cases, 24 deaths, 146 recoveries
  • Central Africa = Cameroon; 803 cases, 12 deaths, 61 recoveries
  • North Africa = Egypt; 1,699 cases, 118 deaths, 348 recoveries

