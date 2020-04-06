Coronavirus in Africa: 51 countries, 9,393 cases, 445 deaths, 906 recoveries

There are now more than over 9,300 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the continent, with a number of African countries imposing a range of prevention and containment measures against the spread of the pandemic.

According to the latest data by the John Hopkins University and Africa Center for Disease Control on COVID-19 in Africa, the breakdown remains fluid as countries confirm cases as and when. The whole of Africa has rising cases with only three countries holding out as of April 6.

We shall keep updating this list which will be put in sub-continental blocs: East, West, Central, southern and North Africa. All statistics are sourced from Africa CDC updates, from the John Hopkins University and from official government data.

The classifications are based on where the countries are located especially in the case of countries that belong to two different blocs, like Tanzania in East Africa, despite belonging to EAC and SADC.

SUGGESTED

READING

Major stats as at April 3

Confirmed cases = 9,393

Number of deaths = 445

Recoveries = 906

Infected countries = 51

Virus-free countries = 3

Countries in alphabetical order

Algeria – 1,320

Angola – 14

Benin – 66

Botswana – 6

Burkina Faso – 345

Burundi – 3

Cameroon – 650

Cape Verde – 7

Central African Republic – 8

Chad – 9

Congo-Brazzaville – 45

DR Congo – 154

Djibouti – 59

Egypt – 1,173

Equatorial Guinea – 16

Eritrea – 29

Ethiopia – 44

Eswatini – 9

Gabon – 24

(The) Gambia – 4

Ghana – 214

Guinea – 121

Guinea-Bissau – 18

Ivory Coast – 261

Kenya – 142

Liberia – 13

Libya – 18

Madagascar – 72

Malawi – 4

Mali – 45

Mauritania – 6

Mauritius – 227

Morocco – 1,113

Mozambique – 10

Namibia – 16

Niger – 184

Nigeria- 232

Rwanda – 104

Senegal – 222

Seychelles – 10

Sierra Leone – 6

Somalia – 7

South Africa – 1,655

South Sudan – 1

Sudan – 12

Tanzania – 22

Togo – 44

Tunisia – 574

Uganda – 52

Zambia – 39

Zimbabwe – 9

Virus-free = Sao Tome and Principe, Comoros, Lesotho

SUGGESTED

READING