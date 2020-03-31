COVID-19: Lagos, Brazzaville lockdown begins

Africa’s largest city Lagos is almost empty following a lockdown over COVID-19. Business have been closed, markets abandoned and streets are empty.

The usually chaotic traffic jam of a city that holds some 20 million people has been brought to a standstill. Police have been deployed to man checkpoints during this two week lockdown.

On Monday, Africa’s post populous nation embarked on one of the continent’s most ambitious efforts at social distancing after 135 cases and 2 deaths were recorded due to the coronavirus.

In Central Africa, the Republic of Congo also begins a 20 day nationwide lockdown and a night curfew on March 31 according to a decree released Monday. The curfew is scheduled from 8pm to 5am.

On Saturday, President Denis Sassou Nguesso also declared a state of health emergency. Brazzaville has reported 19 coronavirus cases. The defense and security forces have been mobilized to enforce the lockdown.

Several other African countries have begun the lockdown including South Africa, Ghana and Rwanda.

AFP