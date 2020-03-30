Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Mental health alert over COVID-19 [Morning Call]

By Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

Now all around the world, most people are counting up the number of days they have been on lockdown unable to leave their homes for work and other normal daily life activities while for other persons, similar measures are about to be experienced.

They are for what has been a global response to curtailing the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Now, if you fall among the category of people whose movements have been restricted, this is for you.

The coronavirus crisis and the restrictive measures that many countries are taking to contain the outbreak can have a negative impact on people’s mental health and well-being. This is according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Director, European branch of the WHO, Hans Kluge said last week “isolation, physical distancing, the closure of schools and workplaces are challenges that affect us, and it is natural to feel stress, anxiety, fear and loneliness at this time”.

up next

Most read

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

Most read

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..