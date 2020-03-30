AU chairperson tests negative for coronavirus, begins 14-day quarantine

Despite testing negative for coronavirus, the African Union Commission Chairman said he will be had started a two-week quarantine.

Disclosing his test result on Twitter over the weekend, Moussa Faki Mahamat said he had taken the test after being in contact with one of his collaborators who tested positive for the Covid-19.

The said collaborator, a 72-year-old Mauritian whose identity has not been revealed, returned from a trip to the Democratic Republic of Congo on March 14.

My #COVID19 test results came back negative. I will remain in self isolation for the next 14 days as recommended. Our colleague is in a stable condition+we pray for their full recovery. Thank you for all your prayers.Let us remain mobilised as Africa’s fight has only just begun. — Moussa Faki Mahamat (@AUC_MoussaFaki) March 28, 2020

The patient, whose condition is stable for the moment, works in the office of the President of the Commission, according to internal sources.

In a statement, the Ethiopian Health Minister, Lia Tadesse, said the virus carrier has been in contact with six people, including the AU commission chair and his main advisers, all of whom are currently under medical supervision.

So far, only one AU member has tested positive for Covid-19, according to an internal memo to the organization, which has ordered most of its employees to work from home.

Meanwhile, Mahamat’s spokeswoman also confirmed on Twitter that her result had also been negative. Ebba Kalondo also disclosed that she was self-isolating for the recommended 14-day period. Ethiopia where the AU headquarters is located has so far recorded 21 cases of COVID-19 with a recovery so far.