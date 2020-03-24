1 hour ago At least 70 Nigerian soldiers killed in jihadist ambush AT Konduga region, Borno state : military sources(AFP NEWS AGENCY)
Pics of the day, March 23, 2020
Africanews samples the best pictures of the day’s news.
up next
Pics of the day, March 19, 2020
Pics of the day, March 18, 2020
Pics of the day, March 17, 2020
Pics of the day, March 16, 2020
Pics of the day, March 14, 2020
Pics of the day, March 13, 2020
More from Pics of the day
00:59
Pics of the day, March 23, 2020
00:59
Pics of the day, March 19, 2020
00:59
Pics of the day, March 18, 2020
00:59
Pics of the day, March 17, 2020
00:59
Pics of the day, March 16, 2020
00:59
Pics of the day, March 14, 2020
00:59
Pics of the day, March 13, 2020
00:59
Pics of the day, March 12, 2020
00:59
Pics of the day, March 11, 2020
00:59
Pics of the day, March 10, 2020
00:59
Pics of the day, March 9, 2020
00:59
Pics of the day, March 7, 2020
00:59
Pics of the day, March 6, 2020
00:59
Pics of the day, March 5, 2020
00:59
Pics of the day, March 4, 2020
00:59
Pics of the day, March 3, 2020
00:59
Pics of the day, March 2, 2020
00:59
Pics of the day, February 29, 2020
00:59
Pics of the day, February 28, 2020
00:59
Pics of the day, February 27, 2020
00:59
Pics of the day, February 26, 2020
00:59
Pics of the day, February 25, 2020
00:59
Pics of the day, February 24, 2020
00:59
Pics of the day, February 21, 2020
00:59
Pics of the day, February 20, 2020
00:59
Pics of the day, February 19, 2020
00:59
Pics of the day, February 18, 2020
00:59
Pics of the day, February 17, 2020
00:59
Pics of the day, February 11, 2020
00:59
Pics of the day, February 10, 2020
00:59
Pics of the day, February 6, 2020
00:59
Pics of the day, February 5, 2020
00:59
Pics of the day, February 4, 2020
00:59
Pics of the day, February 3, 2020
00:59
Pics of the day, January 27, 2020
00:59
Pics of the day, January 25, 2020
00:59
Pics of the day, December 18, 2019
00:59
Pics of the day, December 9, 2019
00:59
Pics of the day, December 8, 2019
00:59
Pics of the day, December 7, 2019
00:59
Pics of the day, December 6, 2019
00:59
Pics of the day, December 5, 2019
00:59
Pics of the day, December 4, 2019
00:59
Pics of the day, December 3, 2019
00:59
Pics of the day, December 2, 2019
00:59
Pics of the day, November 29, 2019
00:59
Pics of the day, November 28, 2019
00:59
Pics of the day, November 27, 2019
00:59
Pics of the day, November 26, 2019
00:59
Pics of the day, November 25, 2019
00:59
Pics of the day, November 22, 2019
00:59
Pics of the day, November 21, 2019
00:59
Pics of the day, November 20, 2019
00:59
Pics of the day, November 19, 2019
00:59
Pics of the day, November 18, 2019
00:59
Pics of the day, November 16, 2019
00:59
Pics of the day, November 15, 2019
00:59
Pics of the day, November 14, 2019
00:59
Pics of the day, November 13, 2019
00:59
Pics of the day, November 12, 2019