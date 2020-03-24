Legendary Cameroonian Musician, Manu Dibango dies of coronavirus

Please select your experience
Our journalists are working on this story and will update it as soon as more information becomes available.
Go to video
COVID-19: Liberian youth make masks from African prints
Go to video
Coronavirus threatens Morocco's street vendors
Go to video
Nigeria oil mogul prayerfully 'rebukes, cancels' coronavirus globally
01:44
Eritrea, Egypt, Sudan, Djibouti: first recipients of coronavirus donation - Ethiopian
01:05
Rwanda enforcing coronavirus lockdown
Go to video
Coronavirus: Nigeria cases hit 40, South Africa entering national lockdown