COVID-19: Pope urges hope, perseverance and courage

Pope Francis on Monday said prayers for those who are feeling the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic and called on believers to show “faith, perseverance and courage.”

“The Lord does not disappoint,” the Pope said during Mass. “He takes his time, but he does not disappoint.”

“We pray today for the people who, because of the pandemic, are starting to have economic problems because they cannot work and all this falls on the family. Let’s pray for the people who have this problem,” The Pope added.

For weeks now the Vatican has been broadcasting morning mass presided over by Pope Francis from the Santa Marta residence where he lives.

“Let’s pray like this, with faith that our Lord can intervene, with perseverance and with courage. The Lord does not disappoint, He does not disappoint. He makes us wait. He takes his time, but he does not disappoint. Faith, perseverance and courage,” Pope Francis said.

Italians are living in lockdown and can now only leave their homes for basic necessities as the country grapples with the tens of thousands of people who have the disease.

The country’s infections continue to spike, hitting 59,000 cases and 5,476 deaths.