Guinea's contested referendum marred by violence [The Morning Call]

By Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

Voters in Guinea have cast ballots in a contested referendum and parliamentary election held against the backdrop of deadly protests and the coronavirus pandemic.

Guinea’s leader President Alpha Conde is proposing a change to the constitution to codify gender equality and introduce other social reforms.

But his opponents fear the real motive is to reset presidential term limits, allowing the 82-year-old leader to run for a third term in office later this year, our journalists Hauwa Suleiman and Jean David Mihamle followed up on Sunday’s poll and sent in this report.

The Morning Call

The Morning Call

