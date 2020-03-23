COVID-19: Rihanna gifts $5m to US, Caribbean, Africa

A generous gesture by music star Rihanna. The singer‘s Clara Lionel Foundation has donated $5 million to response efforts against COVID-19.

The money will support “on-the-ground partners working on the frontlines of disaster response particularly those focused on protecting and serving marginalized communities.

A statement from the foundation added that the fund will also help the most vulnerable in the US, the Caribbean and Africa to prepare for what is to come”.

Never has it been more important or urgent to protect and prepare marginalized and undeserved communities, those who will be hit hardest by this pandemic.

The funding will be channeled through Direct Relief, Partners In Health, Feeding America, the International Rescue Committee, the WHO’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund and others.

The money will go to food banks, testing, healthcare worker training, virus prevention and distribution of critical respiratory supplies.

AP