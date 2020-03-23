CHAN postponement: what impact for CAF and Cameroon?

News is now focused on the Coronavirus pandemic which is upsetting everything, even the African Nations Championship is affected..

After the qualifiers for the African Cup of Nations, it’s the turn of the African Nations Championship to suffer from the Coronavirus. After a period of hesitation, Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) finally decided to postpone the tournament. This decision was inevitable due to the rapid spread of the disease in Africa.

And now it is time for questions. What are the consequences after the postponement of CHAN? Does the decision have a cost? Is it a surprise for Cameroonians? We will discuss this later with a Sports Marketing specialist, Frank Ghislain Onguene who will be speaking with us from Yaoundé, Cameroon.

The health crisis is hitting footballers particularly hard, with salary cuts, unemployment and conferment.

Beninese international Fabien Farnolle spoke to Football Planet about his daily life as an unemployed player. You’ll hear more about it later in the programme.