COVID-19: libya's Haftar forces enforce night curfew

Forces loyal to Libyan strongman Khalifa Haftar have been deployed to enforce a night curfew imposed since Wednesday in anticipation of an outbreak of the new coronavirus in the war-torn country.

The parallel government controlling eastern Libya imposed a curfew from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., excluding security and emergency personnel, to stop any spread of the coronavirus, its interior ministry said in a statement.

Libya has not yet confirmed any cases of the virus, but both its internationally recognized government in Tripoli and the rival one in Benghazi have imposed tight restrictions on travel over the crisis.

Fighting between the rival forces remains deadlocked as no side is making any headway in the conflict that has killed hundreds and displaced thousands of people from their homes.

Eastern Libyan General Khalifa Haftar in April 2019 launched an offensive to takeover Tripoli but his push for the capital city has been thwarted by forces loyal to the United Nations recognised government.