Famed South African choir delights with coronavirus song

South Africa
The Ndlovu Youth Choir in South Africa is making waves on social media with a song preaching effective prevention methods for the coronavirus pandemic.
In a 1 minute 6 seconds video, the group raises awareness on the rampaging virus.
The track titled “We’ve Got this – Fight against Coronavirus / COVID-19” advices people to wash their hands, not touch the face, not to panic or spread rumours among others.
It should be recalled that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in South Africa rose to 116 on Wednesday. Which figure has reached 150 as at Thursday March 19, the second highest on the continent only behind Egypt.
- Wash your hands
- Don’t touch your face
- Don’t go to the doctor, just call
- Don’t panic, we will beat corona
- Don’t spread rumours
The song is in a local dialect with English translations blended in seamlessly. The choir is famous for its animated performance at the 2019 finals of America’s Got Talent. It gained Twitter traction after it was shared by Director-General of the World Health Organization, WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
07:14
Coronavirus contaminates African economy [Business Africa]
04:09
Gabon: pangolin sales plunge [Business Africa]
Go to video
Coronavirus: Top Tanzanian rapper tests positive, places of worship shut
Go to video
Anti-foreigner sentiment: Ethiopians must join global COVID-19 combat - Minister
Go to video
Coronavirus-free Eritrea holds national exams for over 14,000 students
Go to video
COVID-19: African Fin. Ministers hold virtual meeting, RwandAir halts flights