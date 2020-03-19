Coronavirus contaminates African economy [Business Africa]

Business Africa
Africa risks being one of the continents most affected by the current coronavirus pandemic.
The United Nations Economic Commission for Africa is projecting growth less by 1.8% by the end of 2020.
The fairly rapid spread of the disease in Africa could force governments to implement drastic measures, which would trigger a recession.
To understand the impact of COVID-19 on African economies and its consequences, we have Antonio Pedro, the director of the sub-regional office of the United Nations Economic Commission for Central Africa, joining us from Yaoundé, Cameroon.
00:38
Famed South African choir delights with coronavirus song
01:33
Coronavirus in Africa: 35 countries infected, 19 virus-free [Breakdown]
Go to video
As Chad records index case, whole of Central Africa infected
Go to video
Coronavirus: South Africa toll hits 150, Cameroon urges 195 to self quarantine
Go to video
Coronavirus: Top Tanzanian rapper tests positive, places of worship shut
Go to video
Keeping up with the First Ladies: Nigeria first daughter in COVID-19 self isolation