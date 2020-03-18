Welcome to Africanews

COVID-19: African Nations seek special funds ( BUSINESS CHRONICLE)

By DIBIE IKE Michael

The Morning Call

The World Health Organization (WHO) has described the coronavirus pandemic as the “defining global health crisis of our time”, and urged countries to test all suspected cases of COVID-19.

According to the Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus in a recent news conference in Geneva “All countries should be able to test all suspected cases. They cannot fight this pandemic blindfolded.“ 

Tanzania, Liberia, Benin and Somalia confirmed their first coronavirus cases this week, as more African nations shut their borders amid fears the disease could cause their fragile health systems to collapse.

The new cases mean 30 African nations – more than half the continent – are now treating nearly 400 patients with coronavirus.

However, some Africa Countries have put in place special funds to help in fighting the virus.

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

The Morning Call

