South Africa's economy enters 2nd recession [The Morning Call]

By Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

South Africa’s latest economic data reveals it has slumped into a full recession, a second in 2 years. Statistics South Africa reported that the country’s economy contracted by -1.4% during the fourth quarter of 2019.

These results meant that South Africa also slipped into its third recession since 1994. A country enters a technical recession if it experiences two consecutive quarters of economic contraction.

Now, this news is expected to pile pressure on president Cyril Ramaphosa who became president two years ago. His cabinet says it will respond by adopting an aggressive spending strategy on catalytic projects and initiatives.

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

