CAF Champions League: Esperance on the brink of elimination

The quarter finals of the CAF Champions League witnessed some interesting results. Two-time defending champions Esperance of Tunis are on the brink of elimination from the competition unless they put up a spirited performance in the return leg after losing 3-1 to Zamalek of Cairo in the first leg.

CAF descends heavily on Zimbabwe. The country has been banned from playing home matches because due to the poor nature of pitches in its stadiums. This is bad news for the Warriors, with only a few weeks to go before the next round of qualifying for the 2021 African Cup of Nations. We spoke to Zimbabwean journalist Steve Vickers about it.

Nostalgic for Issa Hayatou, with FIFA in his sights, Sepp Blatter has waded into matters arising at CAF. The former boss of world football deplores FIFA’s attitude towards the continental body. Unimaginable in the Cameroonian’s time,” he said.

