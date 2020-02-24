Togo's Gnassingbe wins 4th term [The Morning Call]

We begin in Togo where the National Independent Electoral Commission announced on Sunday night that Head of State Faure Gnassingbé has been largely re-elected in the first round of the presidential election held on Saturday.

According to the electoral commision, official preliminary results show the Togolese leader to have garnered 72.36% of the votes, far ahead of the opposition candidate Agbéyomé Kodjo, who received only 18.37% of the votes.

Gnassingbe has led the country of eight million people since taking over in 2005 following the death of his father Gnassingbe Eyadema, who ruled for 38 years.

Let’s take a listen to the president of the national electoral commision, Kodjona Kandaga as he made that announcement last night