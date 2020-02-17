CAF to roll out ambitious reform program [Football Planet]

Welcome to Africanews

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) said it was rolling out an ambitious reform program even as it pushed back against accusations of mismanagement. An independent audit revealed potential abuse of power and financial impropriety at CAF.

Also on Football Planet, Egyptian giants Zamalek were crowned CAF Super Cup champions after beating Esperance in Doha.

Football Planet is for you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to Football Planet, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.



