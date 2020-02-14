DRC: controversy over road infrastructure project [Morning Call]

Congolese President Félix Tshisekedi’s “Hundred Days Emergency Program” launched in March last year is at the heart of controversy in Kinshasa.

In particular, a central part of its infrastructure component, which involves the construction of several roundabouts and tunnels intended to relieve traffic in Kinshasa. But work has reportedly been slow.

And whats more? The cost, which had initially been set at $ 25 million has now nearly doubled, reaching almost $ 46 million.