Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Business

business

Developing environment-friendly ports in Africa

Serge Patrick MANKOU

Republic of the Congo

The port of Pointe-Noire in the Republic of Congo will inaugurate its new quay on February 18. Following the completion of this structure, several others on the continent are developing their ports in a sustainable manner.

In 2014, over 3 million twenty-foot equivalent containers will have been routed to the ports of the West African coast.

This development, coupled with growth in maritime traffic, doesn’t come without environmental challenges. Serge Patrick Mankou-Nkombo has this report.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..