Guinea: opposition wary of Conde over 3rd term [Morning Call]

Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

Guinea’s President Alpha Condé has spoken for the first time since the announcement of a constitutional referendum in his country.

Conde in an interview on the sidelines of the AU summit says he has not decided whether to run for another term and that it was his party to decide on his candidacy.

The latest comments are already generating reactions from his country’s opposition. Conde has been accused by his opponents of wanting to change his country’s constitution so as to run for a third term in the next presidential election due in October.

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme.

The Morning Call

