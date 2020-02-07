Surge in armed extremists displaces thousands in Burkina Faso

Some 600,000 people have been internally displaced in Burkina Faso due to armed extremists.

They have fled the north and eastern regions of the country to neighboring provinces.

Their host, who are fellow citizens are themselves facing poverty, affecting health services and education.

Most of my family have made it here but have nothing to eat. We sleep outside, and have to keep some of our belongings outside, too.

“For us they’re the same people, those who come to steal, those who come to kill. It’s the jihadists”, said Hamidou Billarga, a village chief displaced from Sahel region.

The UNHCR provides shelter and basic relief items, as most of the displaced have fled empty handed.

“I’m shocked by the extent of the humanitarian needs. This is a humanitarian emergency of big proportions. These people basically have nothing”, UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi said.

The Centre-North province of the country is sheltering most of displaced. It is estimated that 28,000 more shelters are needed right now.

Earlier this week, an unidentified group of men killed 20 civilians in an attack on Lamdamol village in the northern province of Seno.

The attack came just a week after one on a market in Soum province that left 39 people dead.

