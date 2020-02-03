Should AFCON be held every 4 years? [Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Fifa President, Gianni Infantino, has proposed to the Confederation of African Football (Caf) that the Africa Cup of Nations be held every four years.
Infantino was speaking at a CAF seminar in Morocco focusing on the development of football competitions and infrastructure in Africa.
So, how has this been received? And how feasible is it really?
